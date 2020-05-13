Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K is the latest Ugandan artiste to sign to USA-based record label Black Market Records. The singer revealed the good news on Tuesday evening.

Despite an on-and-off music career, Bruno K is one of the most talented natural singers in Uganda. His vocals, lyricism and a top ability to play the guitar differentiate him from a whole lot of local artistes.

His style of music is also a bit different from what other artistes do and his songs, for the message usually conveyed and their composition, usually find their way deep in the hearts of most music lovers.

Bruno K’s career has been hindered by lots of issues but most music critics point out the lack of proper management as the biggest problem which he has failed to solve since breaking out not so many years ago.

The One For The Road singer has also attributed his lapse to his failed relationships and his love for women seems never to fade if we are to go by the recent Faridah Nakazibwe situation.

All that, however, seems to be on its way to the past after Black Market Records put him onboard as their newest artiste. Through posts across his social media accounts, Bruno K revealed the good news.

Today I got signed to Black market Records Based in USA Sacramento. A lot of good things are going to come out of this. Bruno K







Black Market Records, founded in 1989, is an American record label based in Sacramento, California. Bruno K now joins several artistes signed to the label including Daddy Andre, Ava Peace, K-van, Boondocks, Rabadaba, etc.

CONGRATULATIONS Bruno!

