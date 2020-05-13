Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo reveals that she is not ready to give birth anytime soon since she is focused on her books and music. She distances herself from any rumors claiming that she is pregnant.

Vivian Tendo, a music student at Kyambogo University, has already made a name for herself in the music industry for her hit songs like Hajjati wa Hajji, Onyango, Maama, Gwe Wange among others.

She has gained fame in such a short time and fame is something that comes with several rumors and criticisms. Not even her has been spared especially with recent reports claiming that she is pregnant.

During an interview with Sanyuka TV’s Lord Kaiyz, Tendo distanced herself from the rumors as she stated that it is not even part of her plans at the moment because she is focused on her education and music.

Everyone has their own goals. Me as Vivian Tendo, I’ve not yet thought of it (getting pregnant). Right now I’m focused on providing music for my fans. Vivian Tendo

She went on to reveal that as the lockdown continues, she will be uploading videos doing covers of some of the best songs from her favorite artistes to keep her fans active because they no longer watch her perform.

