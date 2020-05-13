To all May babies out there, you might feel lucky and proud to share a birth month with Juliana Kanyomozi’s newborn son Taj who was born on Tuesday 12th May 2020.

Recent months have had it that Uganda’s finest diva Juliana Kanyomozi was pregnant and hiding away from the public so as to take good care of herself during this while.

She only attended a few special ceremonies until the bulge on her tummy was too visible and she stopped even performing at concerts. She did quite a good job of keeping it private but a few people were aware.

On Tuesday, rumors ran that she had delivered but they were as unconfirmed as the reports abut her pregnancy. It was until she confirmed the news on Wednesday evening that joy lit up her fans and followers.

The super excited songstress, visibly in perfect health, shared a photo of her still in hospital while holding his newest born baby with the caption:

IT’S A BOY!!!! Say hello to Taj 12-05-2020. We are thrilled!! To God be the glory. Juliana Kanyomozi

CONGRATULATIONS Juliana!

