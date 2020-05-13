I’ve been suspended twice from school for fighting – Sheilah Gashumba

Former NTV Style Project show co-host Sheilah Carol Gashumba has revealed that she was twice suspended from school for unleashing her claws when people attacked her father Frank Gashumba.

Sheilah, who has for long preferred to keep reasons why she was expelled from Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga to herself, finally opened up following her clash with former workmate Robin Kisti.

The update comes in following Sheilah’s continued act of hurling insults towards Kisti who publicly revealed that she is ready to take the war off Snapchat and onto the streets because she doesn’t mind exchanging fists physically.

Sheilah went ahead and threatened that she doesn’t care to take on anyone whether the person is bigger or smaller than her as long as she is fighting for her family.

