MC Kats was my make-up artist on my first video shoot – Fille Mutoni

Singer Fille Mutoni shared an exciting insight about her maiden video shoot when she revealed how her baby daddy Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats was her make-up artist.

While speaking in an interview with NBS TV’s ChatRoom host Karitasi Karisimbi, the Love Again singer thrilled her fans when she explained how an unknown red convertible car made its way on set during her It‘s Not About Money video shoot.

MC Kats suddenly stopped a random man who screamed his name and requested him to use his red convertible car for a video shoot after the man confessing his love for the emcee’s TV show.

They negotiated on a few things that included MC Kats paying the guy some cash and driving them to Bugolobi for the video recording.

On arrival at the scene, there was nothing and the street was dry with only videographers. MC Kats then turned into Fille’s make-up artist since she didn’t know anything about make-up.

While en route to Bugolobi from my hostel in Rubaga, a guy who was cruising a red convertible car, out of the blue saw us and screamed out loud confessing his love for Kats show. There and then MC Kats stopped him and requested to use his car in my video at a small cost which the guy agreed to. On arrival at the scene in Bugolobi, the street was dry and on that video shoot, MC Kats became my make-up artist since I was green about making up. Fille Mutoni

