SA-based Ugandan singer MC Norman Ganja has released a brand new song titled Wanachukia Furaha aimed at the haters who invade other people’s relationships.

MC Norman Ganja, real name Mutebi Ronald, is a South Africa-based Ugandan Ragga/ Dancehall artist born to Ugandan Afrigo Band music legend Eddy Ganja.

He is a multi–award winning Singer, Producer, Songwriter and Political Activist who is very vocal in the advocacy for the People Power movement and its ideologies.

In his new song titled Wanachukia Furaha, MC Norman sings in Swahili and Luganda. Wanachukia Furaha when translated means ‘Haters’. He states that he decided to do a song in Swahili because it is the common language across the East African countries.

In the love song, MC Norman tries to talk about haters who invade people’s relationships and family affairs as he assures his lover that no one will ruin their relationship.

The song was written by MC Norman and audio was produced by Kron Production. Listen to it below:

Read Also: SA-based MC Norman and Peter Miles serve the ‘Perfect Remedy’ | AUDIO