Melody: Serena Bata is beautiful, what’s wrong if I love her?

Leone Island Music Empire singer Kakooza Manson a.k.a Melody responded to rumors that he is in a love affair with his former boss Sipapa’s wife Serena Bata.

In a development that has lasted a couple of weeks now, former Sipapa Entertainment singers Melody and Serena Bata are accused of eloping in front of their former boss Olim Charles a.k.a Sipapa.

Sipapa was Serena Bata’s known lover and the two were living like husband and wife for several years. They were also music partners with Sipapa acting as Serena’s manager and sponsor.

Good Old Days: Sipapa with his then lover Serena Bata

Their relationship, however, hit a dead end recently and Serena Bata left the Sipapa Entertainment group. Sipapa also moved on with a new girlfriend whom he allegedly gifted with a brand new luxurious car.

Several tabloids and bloggers have had it in recent days that Serena Bata fell in the arms of her former band-mate Melody who is now at Leone Island following a split with his former manager Sipapa.

Things Change: Melody with his alleged lover Serena Bata

During an interview with Sanyuka TV, Melody stated that he sees absolutely no problem in being in a relationship with a beautiful woman who knows his worth like Serena Bata.

He, however, did not confirm whether they are seriously in love but left a cause for doubt as he showered the Yegwe Munange singer with praises.

It’s not the first time that I have been rumored to be in a relationship with Serena. Serena and I are not lovers but if they’re giving her to me, she is a beautiful soul and neither am I an ugly man. What wrong is it for me to love her? She’s a young girl, we’re almost of the same age and she knows my worth because we’ve been together for 8 to 10 years. Melody

Read Also: “I’ve never cheated on Sipapa, he treated me like trash” – Serena Bata