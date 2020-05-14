Baby Gloria: The pregnancy and abortion rumors weren’t a big deal to me

Singer Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo, popularly known as Baby Gloria, once again distanced herself from the rumors which circulated suggesting that she was pregnant and carried out an abortion.

The Remote Control singer trashed the rumors that caused a lot of unrest to her fans and mother as she labeled the “false and baseless”.

When she was asked if the allegations bothered her having gone viral when she was still in school, she quickly revealed how the rumors weren’t a big deal on her side.

I have never been pregnant and have never aborted. Those were just baseless rumors and fake news that made rounds by then. First of all, when those rumors circulated, I was still young and It wasn’t a big deal to me. Baby Gloria

She went on to assure her critics about how she is having a harmonious relationship with her mother while rubbishing claims that the two are no longer seeing eye-to-eye.

#NBSUpdates VIDEO: Singer Baby Gloria clears the air about pregnancy rumors. #NBSUncut #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS Television on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

