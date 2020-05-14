Celebrities pour out warm wishes for Nakawere Juliana Kanyomozi

Juliana Kanyomozi was blessed with a bouncing baby boy on Tuesday 12th May 2020. She named him Taj as she broke the news to the public on Wednesday evening.
Upon receiving the good news, most of her fans and followers were left in awe as they wondered how she managed to keep that bit of her life private for nine months.
As you might predict, the next topic of discussion was about who the father of Taj is. As all the unnecessary noise keeps spreading in trying to find out who the baby daddy is, social media is awash with the photo of Juliana in hospital.
From a common social media user, to some of the top celebrities in the country, warm wishes and congratulatory messages have been flowing in since last night. We take a look at some of those below:
