Celebrities pour out warm wishes for Nakawere Juliana Kanyomozi

Juliana Kanyomozi was blessed with a bouncing baby boy on Tuesday 12th May 2020. She named him Taj as she broke the news to the public on Wednesday evening.

Upon receiving the good news, most of her fans and followers were left in awe as they wondered how she managed to keep that bit of her life private for nine months.

As you might predict, the next topic of discussion was about who the father of Taj is. As all the unnecessary noise keeps spreading in trying to find out who the baby daddy is, social media is awash with the photo of Juliana in hospital.

From a common social media user, to some of the top celebrities in the country, warm wishes and congratulatory messages have been flowing in since last night. We take a look at some of those below:

Congratulations my friend #Juliana.

Welcome to the world baby #Taj

To God be the glory! pic.twitter.com/KBGvqnFyUc — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) May 14, 2020

Congratulations Juliana Kanyomozi and your newborn.



Isaiah 43:1-3



Do not fear, for I have redeemed you;

I have called you by name, you are mine.

When you pass through the waters,

I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk …… pic.twitter.com/7otXFQahoP — JOSE CHAMELEONE (@JChameleone) May 13, 2020

She was the first female musician to win “Artist of the year” at the Pearl of Africa Music Awards



She’s an icon, a lady that has empowered Ugandan women, a lady that all of us look up to. We Celebrate you Juliana.



Congratulations 🍾 @JKanyomozi . pic.twitter.com/Reyr6CawUR — Ugandan History (@UgandanHistory) May 13, 2020

Juliana Kanyomozi gives birth to a baby boy Congratulations JK. Yoh u kept this a secret. pic.twitter.com/lqyAa1GugD — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) May 13, 2020

Minor set backs always call major come backs, I belong to people who come back big, better and stronger. CONGZ 🙏 🙏 #IamStillHere #mukeneLoading pic.twitter.com/fvkqSehTJS — FIK FAMEICA 🦍”FRESH BWOY” (@FFameica) May 13, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS Juliana!

