Ganda Boyz planning to record another collabo with Weasel Manizo

If you enjoyed the Ganda Boys’ collaboration featuring the late Mowzey Radio and Weasel dubbed Dembessa, brace yourselves for a new track that will be coming up soon featuring Weasel.

The update of Weasel Manizo teaming up with the Ganda Boys comes in following a video that he shared on his socials as the former Da Twinz singers revealed how they are planning to hit studio with him.

The Ganda Boys opened up about their plans while giving a brief history of how they managed to hook up Weasel and Radio to drop their monster hit several years ago.

In their story, the pair revealed how on a very short notice they successfully managed to get Weasel and Radio on their collabo. Unfortunately, when Weasel was recording his verse, the producer forgot to press the record button.

The incidence hurt them most as felt that the world missed out on one of Weasel’s most deadliest intros that no one will ever get chance to listen to it noting that it just stuck in the minds of those who were around during the recording session.

Read Also: The Ganda Boyz set to headline Sofar Sounds 10-years celebrations in UK