I can’t feel my butt anymore due to long bicycle rides – Maurice Kirya

Self-styled King of Mwooyo music Maurice Kirya sent a number of his fans into laughter after disclosing how he can’t feel his butt anymore following a couple of long bicycle rides which he has been engaged in lately.

Maurice Kirya stated that his tail bone is even broken stirring a couple of mixed reactions from his fans as others sent him pieces of advice on how he can overcome the pain.

Maurice Kirya’s complaints come in following President Museveni’s ban on private and public means of transportation in efforts to curb on the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

I’ve been working my butt off for a week, speaking of “butt”, I can’t feel my butt due to the long bicycle rides, my Kabina, aka The tail bone is broken Maurice Kirya

Since the Head of State’s directive was passed, many Ugandans resorted to riding bicycles to their workplaces and other destinations since they are left with no other options.

Some of the many celebrities whom we saw jump on their bicycles to get to their respective destinations included Jose Chameleone, King Saha, Ykee Benda, Maurice Kirya among others.

