Juliana Kanyomozi must be 45 years old – Rasta Rob MC

According to one of the generals in the entertainment industry Rasta Rob MC, Juliana Kanyomozi is no longer in her thirties as most people claim. He believes the songstress is about 45-years-old.

One of the most respected legendary DJs and radio hosts Rasta Rob MC, real names Robert Ogwal, is not a figure you will often see in the newspapers or on TV unless he has something important to pass on to his fans.

If you needed some certified information regarding Ugandan entertainment, especially the music industry, Rasta Rob is the best person to give you that.

Rasta Rob and the late Ivan Semwanga

In an interview with Sanyuka TV, Rasta Rob MC revealed that he believes Juliana Kanyomozi and Iryn Namubiru are in the same age bracket of 45-years-old.

Juliana and Iryn are in the same age bracket. We might have been in the same generation but I was just slightly older than them so if I am 50-years-old, they have to be about 45-years-old. Rasta Rob

While reasoning it out, Rasta Ron noted that Iryn and Juliana cannot be older than Zari Hassan who he claims is 40-years-old. He states that Zari’s generation came after theirs and if he is 50 then Juliana must be 40.

It’s impossible or them to be older than Zari. Zari’s generation was a bit behind ours so if she is 40, there’s no way the other two (Juliana and Iryn Namubiru) can be 35. Rasta Rob

