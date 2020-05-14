Rasta Rob: I let Zari go because she wasn’t ready to be a stay-home wife

Zari Hassan’s ex-boyfriend Robert Ogwal a.k.a Rasta Rob MC reveals that he let her go and called the relationship quits because they shared divergent interests and she wasn’t ready to stay home as a wife.

It’s no secret that as a teen, Zari Hassan was Rasta Rob MC’s girlfriend. The two met when Rasta Rob was already a respected Deejay, MC, and Radio presenter.

Zari, at the time, was only starting to taste the social life and she must have thought that she had found the perfect man to fit her lifestyle. Sadly, Rasta Rob had already been noticed by several other pretty ladies.

He reveals that he met Zari when she was just 18-years-old and he was a hot item in the industry with several beautiful ladies tracking him down. That made it hard for him to give Zari all the attention she needed.

When you’re a star, you meet so many women who want you. So maybe I didn’t give her enough attention. Then I also realized that she wan’t the type of woman to stay at home like a wife. Rasta Rob

Rasta Rob also notes that he decided to let Zari go because she wasn’t ready to stay home as a wife since she was young and had her own interests. They both decided it was best to let go of each other after about 3 months.

We were together for about three to four months and I realized that each of us had different interests so we agreed to part ways in good faith. We didn’t have a fight about it. Rasta Rob

Read Also: “I hit it first” – Rasta Rob opens up about his relationship with Zari