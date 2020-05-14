Bryan White’s woes hit another twist as Members of Parliament fronted it on the floor of parliament on Thursday as they urged the Speaker Hon. Rebecca Kadaga to intervene in his issues.

On Wednesday, Brian Kirumira a.k.a Bryan White responded to allegations that he raped, assaulted, abducted and forced his secretary Stella Nandawula, He said that it was an attack on his image by mafias led by Balaam Barugahare.

In a live video made on his personal Facebook account, Bryan White revealed that he is not scared because he knows the people who are fabricating the allegations against him.

In the same video, Stella Nandawula revealed that she was forced to make those videos by Bryan White’s enemies and that whatever she said in the videos which were made 5 months ago was all false.

On Thursday, during a Parliament session, a few Parliamentarians fronted the issue noting that action should be taken against Bryan White because nobody should be tortured and held against their will like Stella Nandawula claimed in her videos.

Hon. Kadaga immediately ordered her committee to take interest in the issue by visiting Bryan White’s place and come up with a report before end of business, however, it was not possible to be done yesterday.

Hon. Miria Matembe, during an interview with Sanyuka TV, noted that the people who perform those alleged abortions should be brought to book plus the security personnel guarding Bryan White.

She also, however, left a benefit of doubt saying that she is not so convinced that Bryan can perform all those atrocities without help from other people on top of blaming those girls for loving money so much and selling their bodies.

I don’t know if this man is the devil himself because he is guarded even more that the children of the president. How can a person who is a nobody have more power in this country? We have a Minister of Gender and Labor Hon. Frank Tumwebaze and I call upon him to go to Bryan White’s home and inspect the place. It’s hard to believe but before I blame anyone, those girls love money so much and they sell their bodies. I don’t think that girl went there by force but because she wanted money. Hon. Miria Matembe

