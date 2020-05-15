How did Zari know that my dreads smell if we didn’t date – Rasta Rob

Legendary MC, DJ, and Radio presenter Robert Ogwal a.k.a Rasta Rob MC doesn’t understand why Zari Hassan accuses him of having had long dreads that stunk if they didn’t date like she claims.

Through her Snapchat, Zari denied ever dating Rasta Rob saying he has never been her type. She noted that the celebrated emcee and Radio presenter must be suffering from amnesia because he dated her cousin sister not her.

Zari said that she could never have dated a man like Rasta Rob who had long dreads that stunk so bad and he must be having an illusion from 20 years ago that he slept what her just like several other men.

Rasta Rob and Ivan Semwanga.

While re-appearing on Sanyuka TV, Rasta Rob questioned why Zari is quick to insult him and how she could have known that his dreads stunk if they have never slept together.

Rasta Rob noted that Zari has started exposing her ill feeling towards him by insulting him and calling him a liar because of the statement she released pointing out how the veteran emcee is only trying to stay relevant.

She says that she has never dated me and that it’s her cousin whom I dated, but I’ve never dated any woman named Asha and I don’t even know anyone from her family. Also, how do you know that someone’s dreads stink if you’ve never slept with them? I said what I said in good faith because I swish her well. I’m only advising her to rectify her few mistakes. Rasta Rob

Read Also: “I let Zari go because she wasn’t ready to be a stay home wife” – Rasta Rob MC