Desire Luzinda is now a renown gospel singer and uses her fame to preach the gospel. She questions what the church has done to support gospel artistes during this COVID-19 period.

You must already know that the music industry has been severely hit by the Coronavirus pandemic after social gatherings were stopped to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Despite the ban on the concerts where most local artistes used to earn a living, some have resorted to organizing online concerts with some being sponsored by major brands.

The gospel artistes, however, have been left out of these online concerts because most are sponsored by beer brands and according to Desire Luzinda it would be a compromise of faith to perform on such shows.

Through her Facebook page, the Ekitone singer questioned how church has helped its gospel singers through this period of a pandemic which seems far from over.

Luzinda reveals that most church leaders always ask to attend the gospel concerts with free invitations as the secular singers keep getting big money deals from top companies.

When it comes to concerts, while companies come out to sponsor secular artists you will never hear of churches support their own. When it comes to concerts, Invitations are free thank you for honoring the invitation pastors but what is your contribution to the artist?! Desire Luzinda

She now asks the church to arise in this time of need and give back to the gospel artistes who have stood by their faith or risk losing them because they will be forced to resort to going secular to earn a living.

If there is no monetary support from the church, where are the artists supposed to get it from? Many great musicians have been frustrated and ended up in the secular world because there is little or no support in the gospel industry. Everything beautiful seems to be on the other side and unless we begin to support our very own we are bound to lose more children to the world! Desire Luzinda

Below is her statement in full:

