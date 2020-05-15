On this brand new song titled Mukene, Fresh Gang CEO Fik Fameica id featured by Mozelo Kidz who is his personal friend and is signed to his music label.

Self-proclaimed the Freshest Ni**a Around Town, Fik Fameica has kept his art stable and concistent by releasing more and more projects for his ever-yearning fans.

In this new song dubbed Mukene, Mozelo Kidz features his boss Fik as they sing about their lifestyle. There have been reports of the song having been copied from Davido’s song titled ‘Pere’ but we’ll leave that to you.

The audio was produced by the talented Artin and the visuals were directed by Jordan Hoechlin. Take a look:

