Despite Bryan White’s secretary Stella Nandawula refuting allegations that she was raped and tortured in a live video with her boss, her mother has come out to maintaining that her daughter is suffering at his hands.

Stella Nandawula’s mother appeared in an interview on NBS TV UnCut show asserting how her daughter called her on phone reporting that Bryan White had beaten her to pulp.

The mother explained that in the chat with her daughter, Stella revealed that she had been beaten by Bryan White over allegations that she stole large sums of money from him.

Stella Nandawula showing her battered face

The allegations arose claiming that Stella stole Bryan White’s money amounting to USD 5,300 which she used to finance the construction of her mother’s house and look after her family as well.

Stella Nandawula’s mother went ahead to disclose that at times, her daughter went unpaid despite always being at work and this made her wonder why.

On further explanation, Nandawula’s mother also stated that when her daughter fled Bryan White’s home and went to hide in Rwanda, he threatened to abduct her saying that Stella was working for the government and had ran off with some top secrets.

Stella’s mother called out for help from the authorities to intervene in her case.

VIDEO: Stella Nandawula's mother spills Brian White's dirty secrets.

