Calling Bebe Cool doesn’t make sense, he can’t handle me – Bryan White to Stella

Embattled city socialite Bryan White, has responded to Stella Nandawula’s allegations on rape, sex assault, and abduction by warning her on how making calls to Bebe Cool to intervene in their saga doesn’t make sense.

The furious Bryan White Foundation C.E.O went on to claim how Bebe Cool has no capacity and guts to handle him because he never made him and can’t also break him.

Don’t be there making phone calls to Bebe Cool and other guys because it doesn’t make any sense. You understand. Bebe Cool has never made me who I am and he will never make me fall down because he can’t handle me Bryan White

Stella Nandawula when she had just become Bryan White’s secretary

In an audio clip cited by this website, Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White is heard loud and clearly stressing how he doesn’t need anything from Stella after asserting how he is a person who doesn’t want to fight people who can’t handle him reasoning that it is a wastage of time.

A bitter Bryan White went ahead to expose Stella’s weakness as he labeled her a person who is so ‘greedy’ and also asked her to go pack all her belongings from his home before he burns them to ash or throws them out.

He goes on to note that Stella did not bring him any business or money to add on his riches but rather just met him on his journey and then jumped onto his wagon.

