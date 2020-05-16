Dina Rukoti and Gerald Kiweewa drop ‘Nantaba’ visuals | VIDEO

Singer Dina Rukoti and Gerald Kiweewa joined forces to release a brand new jam titled Nantaba which is currently receiving massive airplay on different media platforms.

For starters, Nantaba is a name in Luganda and hopefully, many of you have had it before. The song only describes a beautiful girl who is loved by men of cross-generation and causes havoc between them because of her cheating character.

The video starts off with Nantaba’s youthful lover being bartered by her grown-up lover with his bodyguard and she is rescued by the legendary singer Gerald Kiweewa alias Ssabanywi

The video was shot in Kampala under the production of Future Trends Print and directed by Edrine Paul whereas the audio produced and mastered at Titanium Rekodz by Felix pro. Enjoy the video below.

