Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has again penned down his name in Uganda’s entertainment history books as the first Ugandan to ever win a golden play-button YouTube accolade.

The excited Tweyagale singer who is currently stuck in Cote d’Ivoire shared the amazing news upon receiving the accolade through his socials as he congratulated his followers for always supporting him.

Team eddykenzo our Gold is here. Thank you, everyone. Golden boy 🇺🇬 Eddy Kenzo

With the accolade that he has received, we are sure that he will be smiling to the bank much richer than his fellow competitors in the YouTube viewership battle like Ann Kansiime.

Congratulations Eddy Kenzo!

