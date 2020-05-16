It was never a foundation but a sex workers association – Vivian Mutanda

City socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White’s sex assault, rape, and abduction allegations continued to worsen after one of his former workers Vivian Mutanda confirmed that his foundation was just a sex workers association.

While speaking in an interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show, Vivian Mutanda maintained that the pencil-thin money bags and CEO Bryan White Foundation, used to force them to have sex with him.

She also asserted how they faced rough and tough times during their stay at Bryan White’s Foundation to the extent when she confirmed that it wasn’t a foundation but rather a sex workers association.

I won’t lie to you, It was never a foundation but rather a sex workers association. A time came when his duty was merely to sexually sleep with girls without consent and that was the order of the day. More people with evidence will also come out and attest to the allegations if you doubt. Vivian Mutanda

Vivian Mutanda went on to re-affirm that she regrets the day she met Bryan White and even mere hearing his name brings back the memories. She adds that they were sexually harassed and were forced to abort on very many occasions.

VIDEO: ‘I was sexually harassed by Brian White’ – Vivian Mutanda makes shocking revelations. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Friday, May 15, 2020

