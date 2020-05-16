Source Management songstress Spice Diana, born Hajjara Namukwaya Diana, put up a lit performance for her fans on Facebook that saw her notch 9.1k viewers on Friday.

The show was Spice Diana’s third online concert ever since President Museveni passed directives of lockdown about more than a month ago where gatherings of more than 10 people were suspended until further notice to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19-disease.

The singer threw the amazing performance from her compound in front of her laptop’s webcam and her phone. The performance which was part of her YouTube’s ‘Upclose and Personal’ series has since been uploaded now.

During her set, Spice took time to interact with her fans between songs and took some of their requests. The show that lasted for 45:17 minutes, saw Spice kickoff her performance with songs from Jangu Ondabe, Onsanula, Kyuma, Ndi Love, Anti Kale, and wrapped up her performance with Omusheshe.

Even though there were hiccups during the live-streams such as sound glitches and fluctuating video quality, Spice kept her fans entertained with her antics, twerking, and jokes about her, which fans were eating up.

Spice Diana is one of many artists who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced most parts of the world to undergo lockdowns

and social distancing which both mean live shows cannot go on as planned.

Watch Spice Diana’s performance in its entirety below:

Read Also: “I wanted Spice Diana to be a TV presenter, not a musician” -Mum opens up