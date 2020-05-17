Bebe Cool dazzles as Alex Muhangi features in ‘Wakayima’ visuals

Regardless of the current lockdown situation, Gagamel Phamily boss Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool decided to release a brand new video for his song titled Wakayima.

Before the start of the lockdown period, most local musicians had lined up so many music projects and 2020 was a year that was to keep us entertained. Then COVID-19 happened!

That forced several to hold back and pile up their projects, on hold, as they awaited for the lockdown to end so as to release the music. Little did they know that it would take longer than earlier announced.

The growing uncertainty on when the COVID-19 problem will end has left Ugandan artistes with no option but to release the videos even before the lockdown is lifted.

Bebe Cool in the ‘Wakayima’ video

One of those is Bebe Cool who dropped the visuals for his song dubbed Wakayima on May 15th. The Afro-Dancehall song was produced by Producer Ronnie.

Wakayima comes from stories that we were told when we were young. A very clever rabbit that plans every move and tricks others to win. It comes during COVID-19 to restart the music flow that we enjoyed before. One can only put on his/her dance shoes only to party at home. Bebe Cool

The visuals shot by Sasha Vybz (of course) feature sexy vixens and dancers. Local comedian Alex Muhangi as well makes an appearance. Watch it here:

