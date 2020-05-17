Dancehall/Reggae singer Karole Kasita left her fans and followers hanging when she dodged a tricky relationship status question asked by host Martha Kay during her performance on season two of Club Beatz At Home

The Buwoomi singer whose romantic affairs are not clear to many started off her light chat with Martha Kay quite impressively as she openly responded to each and every question that was sent her way easily.

However, hell broke lose when Martha was about to let her perform and sent her an intriguing question that concerned about her love life.

Karole Kasita asked if she is single Why do most local celebrities hate the "ARE YOU SINGLE?" question? Look at how Karole Kasita responded when Martha Kay asked on #clubbeatzathome 🤣 Posted by Mbu on Sunday, May 17, 2020

In reply, Karole Kasita started acting as if the network connection was very poor as kept on saying that she couldn’t hear Martha Kay properly until the host gave up and let her perform.

Since Karole Kasita failed to give a clear answer about her romantic life, we hope she is still single and whoever feels like he can handle, we advise you to shoot your shot before she is taken.

