The first season of the Club Beatz At Home online concert set the pace and Season 2 never disappointed as Karole Kasita, King Saha, Fik Fameica, Sam Principal, and DJ Ciza gave performances to remember.

Every Saturday at 8PM, it’s a norm for most Ugandan entertainment lovers to tune in onto the Club Pilsener Facebook page and YouTube channel in anticipation of performances from their top singers.

Last night, Martha Kay was full of vibes and ready to shake her body as new boy on the block Sam Principal kicked off the performances with his only song dubbed ‘Kalantini’.

It was the first time he was performing having broken onto the scene just a few weeks ago with his song that talks about the situation for most Ugandans during the lockdown. He did well, his vocals and liveliness show a huge talent awaiting his shine. Thanks to Club!

Next was the self-proclaimed Fresh Bwoy, Fik Fameica. The rapper and Fresh Gang CEO performed his songs; Property, Tell Me, Ndi Byange, and Mafia.

Fik Fameica performs on Club Beatz At Home concert

Karole Kasita then came on as she declined to reply to Martha Kay’s question of if she was single. On the night, she had the most exciting performance as she brought out her exceptional vocals and twerking skills.

She performed Obuwoomi, Binyuma, covers of Etana’s song Reggae and Sean Paul and Estelle’s Come Over, before taking us for a twerk fest to close her performance. She can shake that thing.

.@KaroleKasita just added fuel to the fire with some TWERKING. Babe can shake booty!!! #ClubBeatzAtHome pic.twitter.com/viMorcCnvu — MBU (@MBU) May 16, 2020

King Saha came on and performed his songs; Mpa Love, Gundeeze, Hullo Hullo, Sala Puleesa and Biri Biri. It was such a spirited session that left him dripping with sweat.

DJ Ciza the Crowd Pleazer was already waiting to take the show on with his fiery mixes as viewers danced to their favorite songs, back-to-back, for close to an hour.

Watch the show below:

