Mavo Culture goes voguish in new ‘Wakolamu’ video

Mavo Culture’s sense of style stands out in his new video release – ‘Wakolamu’ – a single written, performed by himself and produced by Prof Eli.

Mavo Culture in Wakolamu

The work of art is his first under the management of The Soundz, an events and artist management company.

In the video, Mavo Culture frolics with well-built vixens, the most prominent one clad in body-hugging pink pants, reassuring them of how he’s first-rate.

Video vixen in Wakolamu

The song explores Mavo Culture’s rich medium vocals with a dash of quavers, a perfect blend in just the right proportions.

The budding musician delivers a Hï Ibiza-like quality – listeners likely to be compelled to dance or bob their heads, as he spices it with class.

“Wakolamu” is a Luganda word, loosely translated as “accomplished”.

Enjoy the video here;