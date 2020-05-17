Quarantine Fashion | Lydia Jazmine – The Fashionable Princess

She sings like an angel but dresses to kill – Lydia Jazmine is an inspiration to several youths as they emulate her lifestyle, fashion, and personality. We look at how she has kept up with her fashion during quarantine.

Lydia Nabawunuka, alias Lydia Jazmine, is a singer known for songs like Nkubanja, Olindaki, Masuuka, Ebintu Byange, Hit and Run, You and Me, Omuntu, Drum, Cherie, among others.

Her musical journey started rather slowly with her singing in her high school choir before she started performing as a vocalist with a band she later joined.

Jazmine later exploded after her duet with Rabadaba and garnered a new audience that became a massive motivator, shaping her into an established artiste while still being managed by Bushingtone.

Her rise to fame saw her record collaborations with top artistes. She also went to the Coke Studio Africa show and her experience there helped mentor and nurture her into a better brand.

Since then, Lydia Jazmine has matured musically and also reflected a new path in her sense of style. The innocent-looking humble soul raptured into a wholly different fashionable creature, and has never looked back since.

She has collaborated with numerous fore players in the fashion industry including Tazibone Solomon, Mavo Kampala, among others, who have helped to cultivate her sense of style.

Not a problem at all, Lydia Jasmine is a constant nominee in the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards and she goes ahead to serve us some fashion sauce during this quarantine.

We can’t say enough about Lydia Jazmine but we congratulate her for always pulling off the best looks even when in her chilling in her couch at home.

You probably had to ponder if she was the strikingly beautiful vixen in Fik Fameica’s video for one of his latest tracks, “Muko“. Well, it is the songstress, and here are some of her simple fashion looks that you need to check out before this quarantine ends. Take a look:

























































































Lydia Jazmine performing at the Comedy Store | Photo by Comedy Store UG











(Story Compiled with help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment lover)

Read Also: Lydia Jazmine to wire 20k to 100 lucky fans in Coronavirus lockdown