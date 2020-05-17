Ruyonga to hold his first-ever online show amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Gospel rapper Ruyonga aka Edwin Ruyonga will be having his first-ever online concert today, joining the number of artistes that have ventured into online shows after the president’s directives on a lockdown.

Ruyonga

With the nation currently on lock-down as a way to curb the spread of the global pandemic COVID-19, very many sectors of business have been put on hold and that didn’t spare the entertainment industry.

With hit songs like; ‘Muhuliire’, ‘Tutuuse’, ‘Remnant Revolution’ and some unreleased music, Ruyonga will be treating his fans to a special show today at 4 pm, which will be produced by Josh SB, live on his Facebook page (Josh Sb 360) and YouTube channel (Josh SB 360 Official).

With a number of artistes resorting to airing online shows, and with the few that have been held so far, success has been registered. With the likes of Bobi Wine garnering over 28,000 views, Spice Diana with 9,000, we could say for sure that the future of online shows is bright.

