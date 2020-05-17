Explicit or not, the videos and photos Winnie Nwagi shared on her social media pages on Friday night are still causing debate as her followers, fans, and critics continue to question her intent.

Often, Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi has come off ‘arrogant’ for most of her critics who claim that she usually has no regard whatsoever of the people around her and will do whatever she likes caring the least of their reaction.

Her ‘I don’t care’ attitude should be something most of her fans rather like about her. They see a warrior in her and she seems too have embraced it as well as she always reveals that whatever happens on her pages is her business.















Since the lockdown began, the Swangz Avenue songstress has been sharing photos and videos of her displaying all the curves on her body. Her massive cleavage, thighs and booty have been an almost everyday sight.

On Friday night, she went a notch higher when she shared a series of videos of her and her friend dancing. She twerked, her booty covering the camera and little was left to imagination for most people who were watching.

Nwagi’s critics and fans have since questioned her actions as they wonder why she did that. Most believe that she was under the influence of alcohol. Others claim she was just being explicit for the views.

Won’t it affect her brand and endorsements? Most local brands try so much to distance themselves from raunchy and violent celebrities. With how she carries herself around, there’s doubt she cares about all that anyway.

Regardless of what people think, Nwagi is; talented, confident, beautiful, and unapologetic. We shall see more of the same so brace yourselves because she is here to stay.

