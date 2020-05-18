Henry Tigan now a Salongo after wife gave birth to a set of twins

Legendary singer Henry Tigan, born Henry Tony Kirumaganyi, has joined the list of celebrities who have twins.

The update comes through after the Abogezi singer shared the exciting news with his fans on his social media accounts on Sunday night.

In his post, Henry Tigan thanked his friends and fans for the prayers that were sent to his wife while in the theater before he revealed how it wasn’t easy but God finally blessed them with twins.

The thrilled artiste went on to ask everyone to call him ‘Salongo’ a title that is given to most Ugandan fathers who welcome twins.

Thanx for yor prayers bamikwano. It was not easy in the theater but finally God blessed me with twins. kati nze Salongo with capital S Henry Tigan

It should be remembered that in July 2019, Henry Tigan and wife Sharon Nakato legalized their relationship when the Nsimye Gwe singer visited Nakato’s parents home in a kukyala ceremony.

Having welcomed a set of twins last night, the couple is now blessed with three children in total. Congratulations Henry Tigan!

