JK Kazoora didn’t mentor me, he should bring proof – Sheilah Gashumba

Solomon Mwesigwa
Popular digital influencer Sheilah Carol Gashumba continued to prove that she got no chills when she boldly refuted claims that JK Dave Kazoora mentored her to be a TV presenter.

The former NTV Style Project show co-host disregarded JK Kazoora’s statements during NBS TV’s Sabula UnCut show where she requested Kazoora to produce evidence while grooming her.

The self-styled Lil Stunner went on to task JK Kazoora to bring out photos as proof that he mentored her to be a TV presenter.

Number one, JK Kazoora didn’t mentor me to be on a TV presenter. If he claims so, where are the pictures?

He should produce evidence or pictures to back up those claims.

Sheilah Gashumba hit JK Kazoora with a daunting blow after the latter disclosed how the former’s dad Frank approached him to mentor Sheilah to become a TV presenter around 2002 while she was still a very young girl.

About 10 days ago, the two had an exchange on Twitter when Sheilah stung JK Kazoora when she claimed that he had never bought anything for a lady.

Read Also: “You have never bought anything for any lady”- Sheilah Gashumba stings JK Kazoora

