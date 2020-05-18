JK Kazoora didn’t mentor me, he should bring proof – Sheilah Gashumba

Popular digital influencer Sheilah Carol Gashumba continued to prove that she got no chills when she boldly refuted claims that JK Dave Kazoora mentored her to be a TV presenter.
The former NTV Style Project show co-host disregarded JK Kazoora’s statements during NBS TV’s Sabula UnCut show where she requested Kazoora to produce evidence while grooming her.
The self-styled Lil Stunner went on to task JK Kazoora to bring out photos as proof that he mentored her to be a TV presenter.
Number one, JK Kazoora didn’t mentor me to be on a TV presenter. If he claims so, where are the pictures?
He should produce evidence or pictures to back up those claims.Sheilah Gashumba
Sheilah Gashumba hit JK Kazoora with a daunting blow after the latter disclosed how the former’s dad Frank approached him to mentor Sheilah to become a TV presenter around 2002 while she was still a very young girl.
About 10 days ago, the two had an exchange on Twitter when Sheilah stung JK Kazoora when she claimed that he had never bought anything for a lady.
