JK Kazoora didn’t mentor me, he should bring proof – Sheilah Gashumba

Popular digital influencer Sheilah Carol Gashumba continued to prove that she got no chills when she boldly refuted claims that JK Dave Kazoora mentored her to be a TV presenter.

The former NTV Style Project show co-host disregarded JK Kazoora’s statements during NBS TV’s Sabula UnCut show where she requested Kazoora to produce evidence while grooming her.

The self-styled Lil Stunner went on to task JK Kazoora to bring out photos as proof that he mentored her to be a TV presenter.

Number one, JK Kazoora didn’t mentor me to be on a TV presenter. If he claims so, where are the pictures? He should produce evidence or pictures to back up those claims. Sheilah Gashumba

VIDEO: "JK Kazoora did not mentor me." – Sheilah C Gashumba #UncutSabula #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Monday, May 18, 2020

Sheilah Gashumba hit JK Kazoora with a daunting blow after the latter disclosed how the former’s dad Frank approached him to mentor Sheilah to become a TV presenter around 2002 while she was still a very young girl.

About 10 days ago, the two had an exchange on Twitter when Sheilah stung JK Kazoora when she claimed that he had never bought anything for a lady.

Lol!!! 100,000ugx for a Style TV show of 30mins😳😳 how much do you think a whole outfit is head to toe plus the makeup sir for a style tv show!!! Clearly you have never bought a lady anything, so I wouldn’t blame you if you make such a statement. https://t.co/9P8MhrWtBh — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) May 9, 2020

Read Also: “You have never bought anything for any lady”- Sheilah Gashumba stings JK Kazoora