Former S & S band singer Karole Kasita always has new exciting revelations that she surprises her fans with.

On Saturday evening during the Club Beatz At Home concert she once again got her music lovers casting wide smiles when she disclosed that she is the only ‘Black Chinese’ on the African continent.

Bring the camera closer to my face, do I look like Chinese? Hahaha…I think am the only Black Chinese. Karole Kasita

Karole Kasita revealed this after Martha Kay asked her to clarify on the rumors she was hearing from the corridors of entertainment as some individuals had nicknamed the Yaka singer a Black Chinese.

Before Karole Kasita confirmed to the rumor, Martha Kay asked her to give a proper pronunciation of her name of which she later joked about asking her fans not to call her ‘Kalooli’.

Having confirmed to the rumors, do you think Karole Kasita should change her stage name to ‘Black Chinese’?

