Through her other social media platforms, Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi revealed how her Twitter account was taken control of by unknown people on Saturday.

Top celebrities like Anne Kansiime, Jose Chameleone, Zari Hassan, among others know the hustle and pain of building a following on any social media platform only for a hacker to come and steal the page.

Sheebah Karungi is now also feeling the same way after her Twitter account (@Ksheebah1) with over 234,100 followers was hacked into by unknown people on Saturday.

The Nakyuka singer revealed the sad news on her Facebook page where she revealed that someone unknown is using the Twitter account. She warned her fans from falling victim of the hacker.

My Twitter (@Ksheebah1) Was Hacked Yesterday, I Have No Idea Who Is Using It & What Their Intentions Are. Please Be CarefuI. I Will Let You All Know When I Access It Again. Thank You. Sheebah revealed on her Facebook page

