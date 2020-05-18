Teary Fille claims MC Kats was selfish by publicly revealing his HIV status

In the latest episode of a series of Fille Mutoni’s interviews with Karitas Karisimbi, she breaks down and cries as she reveals how selfish it was of MC Kats to publicly reveal his HIV status without consulting her.

Singer Fille Mutoni and Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats have been together for several years as business partners and a couple. The two lovers have been through quite a lot in their on-and-off relationship.

In 2019, MC Kats revealed his HIV status publicly in a night club before he was forced into rehab following behavioral change which his family and friends linked to depression.

Fille and MC Kats

During an interview on NBS TV’s The Chatroom show on Sunday night, Fille revealed that it was not well thought by Kats to go public when he revealed that he is HIV/AIDS positive.

She said that she wasn’t consulted by the same man she stood with selflessly through the years and it shocked her to read about his decision in the news like everybody else.

It was very courageous and bold of him to come out, express himself and seek help. He didn’t let me know, it hit me just like everybody else. I was like, “even after all these years of me being selfless you’re still selfish?” Fille Mutoni speaking about how she perceived it as MC Kats revealed his HIV status

Fille believes that it would have been better for Kats to alert her so that she gets ready for what was bound to come of the revelation.

You can’t be that selfish. Come and sit me down and tell me, “Hey, I am hurting. How can I do this?” Don’t just unleash it on me the way you unleash it on every other person. Fille adds

The Sabula singer notes that Kats didn’t even look concerned after she confronted him about his action and that he never thought about his daughters when he acted without consulting her.

Watch the interview below:

