Congratulations are in order for singer Chosen Becky and boyfriend Dictator Amir after the birth of their newborn son.

The Bankuza hit singer and her lover Amir welcomed their first child on Monday evening, and the news sparked celebration for several of her fans and supporters.

The pair immediately named their new baby boy Heather Mutebi Amir and thanked all their fans for the prayers that were sent to them.

Little PRINCE Is Born 18/MAY/2020 HEATHER MUTEBI AMIR Mwebale kunsabira Bantu Bange. Ekitiibwa Kya Mukama Chosen Becky

Little PRINCE Is Born 18/MAY/2020 HEATHER MUTEBI AMIR💚💚 Mwebale kunsabira Bantu Bange🙏 Ekitiibwa Kya Mukama Posted by Chosen Becky on Monday, May 18, 2020

Chosen Becky has joined the list of artists who have given birth to babies this who include Weasel Mazino, Henry Tigan, Crysto Panda, and Juliana Kanyomozi.

Congratulations Chosen Becky!

Read Also: “I can’t date a broke guy” – Chosen Becky reveals type of her ideal man