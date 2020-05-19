Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show music critic Edward Sendi branded NTV’s Crysto Panda as a ‘boy in a nappy’ after rumors made rounds that the T-Nation presenter requested for a battle with the legendary MC Kats.

Edward Sendi labeled Crysto Panda such as he was pouring cold water on the rumored ‘King Of The Mic’ battle that the youthful MC had requested to give MC Kats a run for his money.

Before Ssendi bashed Crysto Panda, he recognized his talent by applauding his energy and how lively he presents then after described him as a boy in a nappy.

Crysto Panda is young, talented, and good but he can’t beat MC Kats in a battle because Kats have got the experience and he is as equally good. But I can’t stake my bet on a person who is in a nappy when there is a gentleman. So basically Panda is a boy in a nappy. Edward Sendi

However, the show’s host Kasuku and Jenkins Mukasa took the opposite side as they showed support and love for Crysto Panda, backing and talking about the emceeing skills he pulls off while at different events.

