Feffe Bussi and Douglas Lwanga didn’t understand Museveni’s address

On Monday evening, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended the COVID-19 lockdown for another 14 days. Several citizens including top celebrities like Feffe Bussi and Douglas Lwanga didn’t understand his address.

In his address, President Museveni twisted and turned a few words around before eventually revealing that the lockdown will be lifted after all Ugandans have been given face masks which will be manufactured in the next two weeks.

The Fountain of Honor noted that Ugandans will only return to the streets starting June 2nd only and only if every Ugandan has been given a facial mask to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Feffe Bussi

Local rapper Feffe Bussi rushed to his Facebook and immediately revealed that he was confused by the president’s address. Several other social media users commented on his post revealing that they too hadn’t understood.

Several other celebrities, through their social media platforms, also added their voices to Feffe Bussi’s in revelation that they had not understood the directives issued by the head of state.

Douglas Lwanga also asked himself what the details of Museveni’s address were. The NBS TV presenter asked the bright students in class to interpret for those who hadn’t understood.

Has the lockdown been extended oba people should hit the road tomorrow? Sibitegedde nze banange. Atte you can move and again dont move till we give you masks!!!! Confusing can the bright students in class interprete for us. Douglas Lwanga

Did you understand what the Chief Commander said?

