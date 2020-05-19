Gospel music is not money-oriented – Bugembe advises Desire Luzinda

In response to Desire Luzinda’s question of what the church has done to support local gospel artistes, Pastor Wilson Bugembe has advised the songstress not to be money-minded in the gospel music industry.

A few days ago, secular singer turned gospel artiste Desire Luzinda questioned the church’s support to gospel musicians during this COVID-19 period.

Luzinda noted that many gospel artistes are struggling yet their counterparts in the secular world are still working through online concerts some of which are sponsored by beer brands and hence don’t favor gospel artistes because it compromises their faith.

When it comes to concerts, while companies come out to sponsor secular artists you will never hear of churches support their own. When it comes to concerts, Invitations are free thank you for honoring the invitation pastors but what is your contribution to the artist?! Desire Luzinda

In response to Luzinda’s query, The Worship House church leader urged her not to mind the money if she is to survive in the gospel music industry because the world of gospel is quite different from the secular music industry.

Desire should not mind about the money. The world of gospel is very different from secular. If anyone wants money, it better to stay in secular world. Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Bugembe added that church leaders have a lot to handle on their table and it is not intentional to leave out supporting gospel artistes.

Read Also: Desire Luzinda questions support from church to the gospel music industry amidst COVID-19