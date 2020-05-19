I attended Jinja Kalooli Girls School in P.4 and dropped out in S.3 – Clever J

We are quite sure that few of you know about singer Clever J’s educational background and the schools he attended. While mentioning them, he caught our attention when he revealed that he went to Jinja Kalooli Girls School for his primary four.

The Manzi Wanani hit singer who surprised many of his fans by his revelation of attending Jinja Kalooli Girls School went ahead to share why he dropped out of school while in form three (S.3).

The guttural voiced singer who explained that he attended several schools, stressed that he dropped out of school when unknown people burnt Nagalama Islamic Institute while in his S.3.

Since he had lost all his school property in the fire outbreak that was given to him by his cousin Mayanja brothers, he has since never stepped back to class again.

I have attended several schools since my childhood. I started from Kasanga Victoria School for my nursery, then I went to Jinja Kalooli girls school which quit in P.4. After there, I went to Holy Family school for my P.5 -P.7. Then I went to Standard High School, Kawempe, and later left for Nagalama Islamic Institute for S.3 where I dropped out. I dropped out because my school was set ablaze and I lost my school property in the fire outbreak that was given to me by the Mayanja brothers and since then I’ve never stepped back to class again. Clever J

VIDEO: Clever J talks about his educational journey and reveals why he dropped out. #MorningXpress #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/Z2RvTRXXGV — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 19, 2020

Clever J, born Gerard Muwonge, went on to share his musical background has he disclosed that he started music way back in 1995 after being inspired by Jamaican icon Buju Banton.

