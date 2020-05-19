According to SK Mbuga, Ugandans should not be confused by President Museveni’s address because it was intentionally made for that. He however advises Ugandans to practice the set guidelines to keep safe through this period.

Different celebrities keep expressing their own understanding of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s address in which he extended the lockdown for fourteen more days.

In a somewhat confusing manner, the president revealed that it will take 14 days for the lifestyle of most Ugandans to normalize after approved masks manufactured by Nytil will be served across the country.

Most Ugandans on social media translated the president’s address as an ‘Open And Close’ moment that was meant to just confuse them as more days were eventually added. Most have already aired their dissatisfaction.

According to city tycoon Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga a.k.a SK Mbuga, the address was merely a tactic meant to confuse Ugandans since they couldn’t be easily convinced had the extension been straightforward.

“If you can’t convince them, then confuse them”. Please Don’t be confused stay home be safe and keep social distance wash your hands at least every 20 minutes, corona virus is real. SK Mbuga

Many celebrities have already aired their confusion about the address with Feffe Bussi and Douglas Lwanga asking for help from their fans to help them understand what was said last night.

