For those who have been following singer Fille Mutoni’s interviews with Karitas Karisimbi, you’re aware of her current relationship status – she is single and not open to dating right now.

The Love Again singer who shed tears while speaking about her ex-lover and baby daddy MC Kats disclosed that at the moment she needs no disturbances as she is still a work in progress for her next love partner.

Fille opened up on how she is not currently interested in dating again after NBS TV’s The ChatRoom host asked her if she is open to dating again.

Fille and MC Kats

When asked if she can give MC Kats another chance to come back into her life as her lover, Fille was quick to respond with a big “NO”, without any hesitation.

No. I’m still a work in progress and I want to be better for my next partner who will be coming to my life. Still if he (MC Kats) comes back saying he is changed, NO. Fille Mutoni

The mother of one went ahead to promise her fans to wait eagerly for her soon to be released music album titled ‘City Talk’. She promised that the album is going to be totally different from the rest previously released.

In her explanation, she elaborated that the album will be talking about her personal past experiences and how she managed to overcome her troubles in life.

For those who were busy planning to shoot your shots, take a chill pill as Fille finds her mojo back.

