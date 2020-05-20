Bebe Cool and Douglas Lwanga to feature on ‘Africa Day Benefit’ concert

Gagamel International boss Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool is gearing towards putting up a mind-blowing performance during the MTV ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home’.

The show that will be happening on Monday May 25th 2020 on the MTV Base YouTube account and Viacom CBS Networks will be hosted by Idris Elba.

The two-hour concert that will stream on MTV Base platforms will have performances from the continent’s top acts including; Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz, REMA, AKA, Yemi Alade, Sho Madjozi, M.anifest, Tiwa Savage, Stonebwoy and many others.

Douglas Lwanga

The other Ugandan to feature on the show will be popular TV personality Douglas Lwanga though we are not yet certain of his role on the lineup.

The intention of the show is to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in Africa and all proceeds from the event will go towards the health and nutritional needs of families most affected by the crisis.

At the moment, it is reported that over 2,800 deaths have been confirmed across the continent due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus, with almost 89,000 cases confirmed.

The good news, however, is that over 34,000 have recovered. Many countries have extended the lockdown, while some are slowly easing on the restrictions.

