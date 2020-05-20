I wrote ‘Manzi Wanani’ while in prison in Lira – Clever J

Former Leone Island affiliate Gerard Muwonge alias Clever J narrated his ordeal of how he composed his monster hit jam Manzi Wanani while behind bars in Lira.

Clever J revealed that he composed the song while in jail where he was taken for confiscating his boss’ computer for going several months without pay having worked at GMO Records for a period of three years.

Upon confiscating his boss’ computer, Clever J narrates that he fled back to Kampala where his boss traced his whereabouts until he got him hence dragging him back to Lira where he was jailed.

I composed ‘Manzi Wanani’ while locked up in jail in Lira. This came about when a gentleman who had hired me to work in his studio went several months without paying me. I also decided to confiscate his reception computer and returned with it to Kampala. The guy traced for my whereabouts until he got me and dragged me back to Lira and put me behind bars in demand that I bring back his computer. He vowed to jail until I get grey hair or else I pay his computer. Clever J

VIDEO: Clever J says that he wrote his biggest hit, Manzi Wanani, while in prison.



He opens up about his fall-out with @JChameleone. #MorningXpress #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/hgNKI9mhcr — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 19, 2020

He also explained that he composed Ensi Yaleeta in order to help his fans not confuse him with Chameleone, Weasel, and Pallaso following arguments amongst several music fans at the time over who was the composer of Wanzi Wanani.

VIDEO: Clever J tells the story behind his other hit song, Ensi Yaleeta. #MorningXpress #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/PTIxwv8Zx6 — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) May 19, 2020

Read Also: “I attended Jinja Kalooli Girls School in P.4 and dropped out in S.3” – Clever J