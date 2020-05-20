If gospel music is not for money, why are Bugembe’s shows not free – Desire Luzinda

Desire Luzinda maintains that the gospel music industry is money-oriented contrary to Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s statement in which he urged the songstress not to question the church’s support towards gospel musicians.

A few days ago, secular singer-turned-gospel artiste Desire Luzinda questioned church’s support towards gospel musicians during this COVID-19 period.

Luzinda noted that many gospel artistes are struggling yet their counterparts in the secular world are still working through online concerts some of which are sponsored by beer brands and hence don’t favor gospel artistes because it compromises their faith.

In response to Luzinda’s question, The Worship House Pastor Wilson Bugembe advised the songstress not to be money-minded in the gospel music industry because the world of gospel is quite different from the secular music industry.

Desire should not mind about the money. The world of gospel is very different from secular. If anyone wants money, it better to stay in secular world. Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Having read the Pastor’s response on this website, Desire Luzinda was quick to pose the question why Bugembe’s shows are not free if he claims that gospel music is not money-orinted.

If it is not for money, why are his shows not free? Papa Wilson Bugembe, I am not disrespecting you sir or your thought but my call was for general support of the gospel industry. Desire Luzinda | Twitter

