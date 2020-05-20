You can name this the ‘Legendary Edition’ if you want because a top East African music icon; Jose Chameleone, is set to perform on the Club Beatz At Home concert this Saturday.

Club Beatz At Home online concert returns on Saturday 23rd May for the second episode of the second season with a yet again star-studded list of performers.

The first episode of this 2nd season had a mixture of new talent and established artistes and it was a success as several viewers watched and interacted with their favorite artistes including Karole Kasita, King Saha, Fik Fameica, Sam Principal and DJ Ciza.

As usual, Martha Kay Kagimba returns on Saturday’s show as she is set to pose those hard questions for the likes of Jose Chameleone, Naava Grey, Chozen Blood, Recho Rey and Nutty Neithan.

Martha Kay and Allan Toniks

Past editions have had top local musicians but none in the caliber of Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone. The legendary Ugandan musician will be on your screens on Saturday’s show which starts at exactly 8:00pm.

Chameleone is an undoubted music general whose achievements speak for themselves. His music has healed and inspired many souls across the world and his contribution to the arts industry can never be undermined.

He will be joined by the soothing and moving vocals of Naava Grey and Chozen Blood who have, over the years, won over several music lovers’ hearts with their voices and lyrics.

Naava Grey in studio

With all that quality already mentioned, Club Pilsener went a notch higher and added a proven Dancehall maestro in Nutty Neithan. Despite his on-and-off career, his songs have always found a way top of the Dancehall charts and he is one to watch out for because he oozes talent and energy.

Recho Rey seems the least experienced of the lot but that should come with a disclaimer: SHE IS BAD! (as the dialect of most youths today chooses to point out). She is undoubtedly the best female rapper in Uganda today.

With songs like Who Is She?, Cheating, Guma Bakunyige, Bwogana, Kiba Kigwa, Twewemu, among others, Recho Rey has a following of Hip-hop lovers and her performances always give so much more to see because she got the curves and knows how to move them around.

Recho Rey

Your eyes and ears have got so much to feed on come Saturday. All you need to do right now is login and follow Club Pilsener on Facebook and also subscribe to their YouTube channel.

Lots of goodies will be given out as we shall be informing you in due course. Last week, a brand new Samsung S20 was won courtesy of beernow.ug. Brace yourselves for even better prizes this time round.

In case you missed the last episode, catch it here:

Read Also: King Saha and Karole Kasita shine as Sam Principal debuts on Club Beatz Season 2