Mun G features his son and Museveni in hilarious ‘Bintwala’ visuals

Mun G has always been known for fronting hilarious moments in most of his music and he returns with the same tactic for the visuals of his trending song dubbed ‘Bintwala’.

Matovu Mungi is one of the finest Ugandan rappers over the years. His music has always been fitted with catchy phrases, jargons, and other excerpts to make it worth a listen/watch.

In his new song titled Bintwala, Mun G talks about how he is broke and poor like several other Ugandans who are not working amidst the lockdown which was put up to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Mun G in ‘Bintwala’ visuals

The visuals, like the audio, start with an extract from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s speech where he talked about how the youths refer to the year 2020 as Tweny Tweny while addressing the nation on the measures being taken to avoid the massive spread of the COVID-19 virus.

It goes on with funny dance moves and appearances from his 5-year-old son. Just like Sheebah Karungi’s Nakyuka, Bintwala visuals were shot by Zyga Phix at the Kunta Kinte CEO’s house.

Read Also: Mun G ready to celebrate 10 years with a concert before end of 2020