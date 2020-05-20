Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) President, Patrick Kanyomozi has spoken out about the circulating rumors that he broke up with his wife, Lucky Mbabazi.

In a tweet, Kanyomozi stressed that he was surprised when a reporter called him and his wife while at home asking for a comment from each of them about their break-up.

Kanyomozi went on to stress that the most interesting part about the rumors was that the basis of the allegations was that the two lovers were no longer retweeting or sub-tweeting each other’s tweets.

Today a journalist called me and my wife separately but we were both in the house. He wanted us to comment on information they’ve that we broke up. The most interesting part was their source; mbu they’ve noticed over time that I don’t retweet her tweets. Patrick Kanyomozi

For those who were planning on spreading the baseless rumors, we are glad to inform you that the couple is still together and happy in their relationship.

