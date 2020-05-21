Ashburg doctored a video that caused feud between me and Bebe Cool – Salvado

Popular celebrated city comedian, Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has aired out reasons as to why he exactly got himself at war with Bebe Cool following Ashburg Katto’s denouncing of People Power.

While revealing his relationship with Ashburg Katto with whom they were at loggerheads over a nasty comment he made on Facebook, Patrick Salvado disclosed that Ashburg doctored a video clip that sparked a feud between him and Bebe Cool.

Basing on his explanation, Salvado noted that they are not actually friends but work together when he wants him to push a show for him.

Salvado went on to disclose that the only thing he can help Ashburg with is to give him advice because he is still very young and has not yet faced the real struggles of life.

He, however, maintained that he will vote for President Museveni in 2021 before he heaped praise on Bobi Wine of how he has changed Uganda’s political game by giving the youth hope that if one believes, he can achieve.

I don’t hate people and In fact, we have never been friends with Ashburg Katto that we sit and have a light chat. He is the one who caused me trouble with Bebe Cool when he doctored a video showing how I was very happy when Bebe Cool was pelted with bottles at Lugogo Cricket Oval. We have not been friends because I can’t call him to come over and we meet but when I have a show I can use him when we agree on a certain fee and we work. So we are not that close but me I just advise him because he is a young boy who has not yet seen much and gone through the real struggles of life. Patrick Salvado

