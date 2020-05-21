Health | News

BEDRIDDEN | Carol Nantongo battles typhoid

Solomon Mwesigwa
Former Golden Band singer Carol Nantongo has been bedridden following information that the singer is nursing a serious case of typhoid.

The update came through after the singer took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of her hand having a cannula and captioned the picture “typhoid“.

Before the Kamese Tambula singer was bedridden, she was recently cited showing off her barber skills in a video clip while she was trimming her brother’s hair who seemed not to love her craft.

We humbly request all her music fans and entertainment followers to join hands and pray for her so that she recovers quickly.

Quick recovery Carol Nantongo!

